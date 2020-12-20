Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UPDATE – We cannot afford another total lockdown- Gov Sanwo-Olu says as he appeals to Lagos residents to observe all COVID19 protocols
News photo Salone  - The lagos state governor, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appealed to residents of the state to observe all COVID19 protocols, as the state cannot afford another lockdown.

