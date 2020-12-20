News at a Glance

Tension in Ughelli as planned #EndSARS phase II protest holds Monday Vanguard News - By Perez Brisibe – Ughelli Apprehension has enveloped Ughelli metropolis in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State over a planned 2nd wave of #EndSARS protest slated for today (Monday). The protest according to a rights activists in the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



