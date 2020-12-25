Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
Sahara Reporters
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Financial Watch
13
Daily Times
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
Singaporean woman faces execution by firing squad in China after drugs were found in goods she allegedly transported for a Nigerian man
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Siti Aslinda Binte Junaidi A Singaporean woman, Siti Aslinda Binte Junaidi is facing death penalty in China and will be executed by firing squad within weeks unless a court overturns the judgment.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Street Journal:
Singaporean Woman Faces Execution In China After Drugs Were Found In Goods She Transported For Nigerian Man
Uju Edochie's Blog:
Singaporean Woman Faces Execution By Firing Squad After Drugs Were Found In Goods She Allegedly Transported For A Nigerian Man
Dee Reporters:
Singaporean Woman Faces Death By Firing Squad In China For Transporting Drugs For Nigerian Man
Online Nigeria:
Singaporean Woman Faces Execution By Firing Squad After Drugs Were Found In Goods She Allegedly Transported For A Nigerian Man
Gist 36:
Singaporean Woman Faces Execution By Firing Squad After Drugs Were Found In Goods She Allegedly Transported For A Nigerian Man
1st for Credible News:
“Good Riddance,” China says as Germany leaves UN Security Council
Tori News:
Singaporean Woman Faces Execution By Firing Squad After Drugs Were Found In Goods She Allegedly Transported For A Nigerian Man
Hit NG:
Singaporean woman faces execution by firing squad in China after drugs were found in goods she allegedly transported for a Nigerian man
