Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian lady reveals how she began dating her Bolt driver
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian has shared the interesting story of how she met and started dating her Bolt driver. The lady with the Twitter handle @Mokeji5 said sometime in November, she was out and forgot there was a curfew in Edo state.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info