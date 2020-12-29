Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerians react after Tekno said he's looking for a cook he'll pay $800 per month
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian singer, Tekno took to his Twitter handle to state that he's searching for a cook he'll pay 800 dollars per month, and Nigerians have been reacting with ther 'applications.' See reactions below...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Nigerians React As Singer, Tekno Searches For Cook He’ll Pay $800 Per Month News of Africa:
Nigerians React As Singer, Tekno Searches For Cook He’ll Pay $800 Per Month


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info