Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Odion Ighalo reveals how he used to save lunch money and borrow just to watch Manchester United play
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Manchester United and Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo has spoken of how his love for the Red Devils began.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info