Stop committing sin on an empty bank account – Princess Shyngle advises women

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Popular Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle, in a recent statement has advised ladies to stop dating men who don’t add value to their lives. The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogPopular Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle, in a recent statement has advised ladies to stop dating men who don’t add value to their lives.



News Credibility Score: 90%