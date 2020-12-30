British Vogue: Wizkid’s MIL Album Named One of The Best of 2020, Only Nigerian on the list GQ Buzz - Wizkid has once again made a name internationally as the British Vogue names his MIL album as one of the best 12 of 2020.In a carefully picked 12 albums of the year 2020, Wizkid was listed alongside Beyonce, Fiona Apple, Lyra Pramuk, and eight others.



News Credibility Score: 70%