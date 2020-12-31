Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
Sahara Reporters
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Financial Watch
13
Daily Times
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
NFF approves Turkish Women's Cup and Morocco matches for Super Falcons after one year of no women's football
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Nigeria Football Federation has approved the invitational tours of Turkey and Morocco proposed for the country's senior women's national team.The Super Falcons, Africa's biggest and most successful women's football team, have not played a match ...
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Super Falcons To Participate In Turkish Women’s Cup
