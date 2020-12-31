News at a Glance

Omo-Agege morns death of Nollywood producer, Chico Ejiro People's Daily - The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has expressed shock and sadness over the death of prolific film producer, Chico Maziakpono Ejiro. Senator Omo-Agege noted that the exceptional movie director and producer was a pillar of ...



News Credibility Score: 92%



