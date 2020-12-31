Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
News at a Glance
''I stopped breathing and had to be placed on oxygen''- Flying doctor MD, Ola Brown shares her experience after contracting COVID19
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Ola Orekunrin, the founder of Flying Doctors Nigeria, has revealed that she contracted the novel coronavirus and had to be placed on oxygen because she stopped breathing. Ola via her Twitter handle, revealed she was on oxygen for over a week.
