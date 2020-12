Stray bullet kills pregnant woman in Kogi as soldiers allegedly shoot indiscriminately while chasing a driver Linda Ikeji Blog - A 28-year-old pregnant woman, Marian Pelemo died after she was struck by a stray bullet allegedly fired by some men in military uniform in Kogi State. The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday December 29, at about 9 pm in Magongo, OgoriMagongo local ...



News Credibility Score: 99%