News at a Glance

FG Breaks Silence On Death Of 27-Year-Old Nigerian In Ireland Naija News - The Nigerian Government has reacted to the death of a 27-year-old Nigerian, George Nkencho, who was shot dead in Ireland, United Kingdom. According to Irish Times, Nkencho was allegedly shot dead on Wednesday by an Irish police officer and was videoed ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



