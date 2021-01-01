News at a Glance

Temi Otedola wins best actress at Ghana Movie Awards 2020, see full list Sidomex Entertainment - Temi Otedola has won the Best Actress award at the Ghana Movie Awards 2020 for her role in “Citation”. Temi Otedola played the role of Moremi, a high-flying Nigerian student that takes on her academic institution when she reports a popular professor ...



