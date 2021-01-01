Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

See how Wizkid and Burna Boy Shut Down The Club on New Year’s eve Along With their Girlfriends, Jada P And Stefflon Don – Watch Video
News photo Hit NG  - Nigerian heavyweight singers, Wizkid and Burna Boy shut down the club last night with their beautiful ladies as they welcomed the new year in a grand style. The bromance between the two gentlemen has reached the height no man can separate them.

2 hours ago
   More Picks
1 How to end banditry, killings in Southern Kaduna – CAN - The Punch, 27 mins ago
2 Riot in Ogun State as customs allegedly kill another youth on New Year’s Eve - Gist Punch, 1 hour ago
3 21 Entertainers to watch out for in 2021 - The Punch, 2 hours ago
4 How we kidnapped many, killed abducted cop after N1m ransom payment –Suspects - The Punch, 2 hours ago
5 I’m proud to have led Falcons bonus protest in 2019 –Oparanozie - The Punch, 2 hours ago
6 See how Wizkid and Burna Boy Shut Down The Club on New Year’s eve Along With their Girlfriends, Jada P And Stefflon Don – Watch Video - Hit NG, 2 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 88,587 With 1,074 New Infections, Deaths Now 1,294 - Aledeh, 2 hours ago
8 ‘All Arrested #EndSARS Protesters Will Be Released & Justice Served For Deceased Victims Of Police Brutality’ – Buhari Promises - FL Vibe, 3 hours ago
9 45-Year-Old Nigerian Man Dies After Discovering His Two Children Belong To The Managing Director Of First City Monument Bank, FCMB - Hit NG, 1 hour ago
10 NMA Pledges Improvement in Strategies to Win Fight Against COVID-19 - The Herald, 5 hours ago
