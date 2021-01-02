How to end banditry, killings in S’ Kaduna – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria has suggested solutions to the rising attaks and killings by bandits in Southern Kaduna.

The Christian body called for the creation of ... The Punch - Friday Olokor, AbujaThe Christian Association of Nigeria has suggested solutions to the rising attaks and killings by bandits in Southern Kaduna.The Christian body called for the creation of ...



News Credibility Score: 99%