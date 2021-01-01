Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NIGERIA RECORDS 1074 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES AS DEATH TOLL SOARS
Abuja Reporters  - 1074 New COVID-19 Cases, 660 Discharged And 5 Deaths On January 1 1074 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-642 Kaduna-92 Rivers-78 FCT-66 Gombe-66 Kano-35 Ogun-31 Katsina-22 Plateau-20 Abia-7 Niger-4 Oyo-4 Akwa Ibom-3 Delta-2 Osun-2 Highlights On the ...

1 NIGERIA RECORDS 1074 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES AS DEATH TOLL SOARS - Abuja Reporters, 2 hours ago
2 Abba Kyari’s death was the most momentous moment of 2020 - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
3 How to end banditry, killings in Southern Kaduna – CAN - The Punch, 3 hours ago
4 Riot in Ogun State as customs allegedly kill another youth on New Year’s Eve - Gist Punch, 4 hours ago
5 I’m proud to have led Falcons bonus protest in 2019 –Oparanozie - The Punch, 5 hours ago
6 21 Entertainers to watch out for in 2021 - The Punch, 5 hours ago
7 How we kidnapped many, killed abducted cop after N1m ransom payment –Suspects - The Punch, 5 hours ago
8 See how Wizkid and Burna Boy Shut Down The Club on New Year’s eve Along With their Girlfriends, Jada P And Stefflon Don – Watch Video - Hit NG, 5 hours ago
9 ‘All Arrested #EndSARS Protesters Will Be Released & Justice Served For Deceased Victims Of Police Brutality’ – Buhari Promises - FL Vibe, 6 hours ago
10 Paul Pogba is such a good players to watch play on the field - Nigeria Tunes, 7 hours ago
