News at a Glance

Why Abba Kyari’s Death Was 2020's Most Momentous Moment Notes From Atlanta - By Farooq A. KperogiTwitter: @farooqkperogiThe year 2020 was a year of incalculable disasters for the whole world, but it was even more disastrous for Nigeria because it was the year all pretenses to governance ceased with the death of Abba Kyari, ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



