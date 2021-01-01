Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases remain high, more deaths recorded
The Eagle Online  - The country had on Thursday recorded 1,031 cases

49 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Nigeria Records 5 More Deaths from COVID-19, 1074 New Cases - Pharmanews, 20 mins ago
2 VIDEO: Dyo Ft. Simi – Let Them Talk - Akpraise, 24 mins ago
3 Dangote: Another lady calls out Bae Lewis over her claims, shares alleged video of Dangote’s butt - Laila Blog, 34 mins ago
4 Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases remain high, more deaths recorded - The Eagle Online, 49 mins ago
5 Abba Kyari’s death was the most momentous moment of 2020 - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
6 How to end banditry, killings in Southern Kaduna – CAN - The Punch, 5 hours ago
7 Lagos NMA pledges improvement in strategies to win fight against COVID-19 - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
8 Riot in Ogun State as customs allegedly kill another youth on New Year’s Eve - Gist Punch, 6 hours ago
9 Why Abba Kyari’s Death Was 2020's Most Momentous Moment - Notes From Atlanta, 6 hours ago
10 I’m proud to have led Falcons bonus protest in 2019 –Oparanozie - The Punch, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info