1074 fresh cases of COVID19 recorded in Nigeria
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - 1074 new cases of COVID19 were recorded in Nigeria on Friday, January 1. According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, Lagos recorded 642 fresh cases, the highest for the day.

