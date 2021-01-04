Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Characterization of Nigeria as a 'failing' state is a combination of wishful thinking of naysayers and evil machinations of those who don't wish Nigeria well - FG
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Federal Government has countered claims of Nigeria becoming a 'failed state' under the administration of President Buhari. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed who linked the claim to the security challenges in the country, averred ...

12 hours ago
