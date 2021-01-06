Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Adorable Photos As D’banj Steps Out With His Wife And Their Baby Girl
News photo Sirkenayo  - Nigerian singer, D’banj has continued to celebrate his newborn daughter. He took to his Instagram handle to share lovely new photos of himself and his wife, Lineo with their new baby girl.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: Relegated to menial labour, Nigerian female artisanal miners with lack of capital - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
2 14 killed as cement-laden truck, bus crash in Kogi - The Punch, 4 hours ago
3 It’s lazy for military to say B’Haram has been degraded when villages are burnt, people are killed and kidnapped daily – Chibok community leader, Allen - The Punch, 5 hours ago
4 Nothing beats Fun Time with Family | Watch Sisi Yemmie’s New Vlog - Bella Naija, 7 hours ago
5 Capitol invasion: America better than what we see today -Biden - The Punch, 7 hours ago
6 Insurrection? Moment protesters clashed with security inside the U.S. Capitol building (Video) - Laila Blog, 8 hours ago
7 FRSC confirms the death of 14 people in a ghastly motor accident - Ripples Nigeria, 6 hours ago
8 Nigerians celebrate birthday of 113-year-old man who doesn’t look his age (Photos) - Correct NG, 9 hours ago
9 COVID-19: UK Reports More Than 1,000 Deaths In Highest Daily Rise Since April - Independent, 8 hours ago
10 FG releases list of accredited centers where Nigerians in the Diaspora can do their NIN registration - Within Nigeria, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info