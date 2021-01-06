Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Video: TV360’s correspondent gives update on journalists attack at NIMC office
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


1 VIDEO: Relegated to menial labour, Nigerian female artisanal miners with lack of capital - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
2 14 killed as cement-laden truck, bus crash in Kogi - The Punch, 4 hours ago
3 It’s lazy for military to say B’Haram has been degraded when villages are burnt, people are killed and kidnapped daily – Chibok community leader, Allen - The Punch, 5 hours ago
4 Nothing beats Fun Time with Family | Watch Sisi Yemmie’s New Vlog - Bella Naija, 7 hours ago
5 Capitol invasion: America better than what we see today -Biden - The Punch, 7 hours ago
6 Insurrection? Moment protesters clashed with security inside the U.S. Capitol building (Video) - Laila Blog, 8 hours ago
7 FRSC confirms the death of 14 people in a ghastly motor accident - Ripples Nigeria, 6 hours ago
8 Nigerians celebrate birthday of 113-year-old man who doesn’t look his age (Photos) - Correct NG, 9 hours ago
9 COVID-19: UK Reports More Than 1,000 Deaths In Highest Daily Rise Since April - Independent, 8 hours ago
10 FG releases list of accredited centers where Nigerians in the Diaspora can do their NIN registration - Within Nigeria, 10 hours ago
