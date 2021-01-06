Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
Daily Post
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
Sahara Reporters
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Financial Watch
13
Daily Times
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
Video: Nollywood veteran Folake Aremu dies at 60
TV360 Nigeria
- Video: Nollywood veteran Folake Aremu dies at 60
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Another Source
Daily Nigerian:
Nollywood veteran Folake Aremu dies at 60
More Picks
1
VIDEO: Relegated to menial labour, Nigerian female artisanal miners with lack of capital -
Premium Times,
4 hours ago
2
14 killed as cement-laden truck, bus crash in Kogi -
The Punch,
4 hours ago
3
It’s lazy for military to say B’Haram has been degraded when villages are burnt, people are killed and kidnapped daily – Chibok community leader, Allen -
The Punch,
5 hours ago
4
Nothing beats Fun Time with Family | Watch Sisi Yemmie’s New Vlog -
Bella Naija,
7 hours ago
5
Capitol invasion: America better than what we see today -Biden -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
6
Insurrection? Moment protesters clashed with security inside the U.S. Capitol building (Video) -
Laila Blog,
8 hours ago
7
FRSC confirms the death of 14 people in a ghastly motor accident -
Ripples Nigeria,
6 hours ago
8
Nigerians celebrate birthday of 113-year-old man who doesn’t look his age (Photos) -
Correct NG,
10 hours ago
9
COVID-19: UK Reports More Than 1,000 Deaths In Highest Daily Rise Since April -
Independent,
8 hours ago
10
FG releases list of accredited centers where Nigerians in the Diaspora can do their NIN registration -
Within Nigeria,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...