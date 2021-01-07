News at a Glance

Update: Suspect paraded with dead poultry meat he picks from river to sell in Maiduguri (photos) Linda Ikeji Blog - 33-year-old suspect, Hassan Ebere was arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Borno Command while processing dead poultry meat he picked from a river in Maiduguri. The suspect revealed that he sold 6,000 dead ...



News Credibility Score: 99%



