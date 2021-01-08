News at a Glance

I will run for presidency in 2023 - Yul Edochie Linda Ikeji Blog - Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has declared interest in running for the office of president of Nigeria in the 2023 general election. The movie star said this in a tweet he shared to celebrate his 39th birthday on thursday, January 7.



News Credibility Score: 95%



