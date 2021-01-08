Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian lady thanks God for saving her father from being hit by a learner driver
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian lady took to Facebook to express her gratitude to God on Thursday, January 7 after a learner driver lost control of the wheel and rammed his vehicle into a section of their home in Calabar, Cross Rivers state where her father was seated four ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info