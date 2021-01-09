Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

1544 cases of COVID19 recorded in Nigeria
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigeria recorded 1544 new cases of COVID19 on Friday, January 8. According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, Lagos recorded 739 fresh cases, the highest for the day.

1 hour ago
