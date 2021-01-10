Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man narrates how a policeman tried searching him while flouting Coronavirus rules
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man has narrated how a policeman allegedly tried searching him while flouting Coronavirus rules. According to @Josh_IK, he told the police officer to use a face mask and hand sanitizer.

2 hours ago
