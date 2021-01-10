Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Boko Haram leader, Shekau is critically ill and wants prayers from Nigerians - Borno Pastor
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Desmond Yunana, a reverend of Anglican Church Nigeria based in Borno state in his Sunday sermon disclosed that Boko Haram factional leader Abubakar Sheaku is critically ill and wants prayer from Nigerians. In the sermon delivered after a captured ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

EXTRA: Shekau critically ill, wants prayers from Nigerians, says Borno pastor The Cable:
EXTRA: Shekau critically ill, wants prayers from Nigerians, says Borno pastor


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info