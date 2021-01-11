Post News
1,024 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that 1,024 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded in Nigeria on Sunday January 10.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
1024 New COVID-19 Cases, 613 Discharged And 8 Deaths On January 10
Abuja Reporters:
CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN NIGERIA NOW OVER 100,000 AS 8 NEW DEATHS ARE RECORDED
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
1,024 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria
