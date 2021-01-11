Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

1,024 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that 1,024 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded in Nigeria on Sunday January 10.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

