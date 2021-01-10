Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Young Nigerian man calls out policemen who allegedly harassed and tried arresting him 'unlawfully' (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A young Nigerian man has called out some policemen who he claims harassed and tried arresting him “unlawfully”. @davidowahab disclosed that he and others in the vehicle were stopped by police officers while heading towards Ikorodu road in Lagos. He ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info