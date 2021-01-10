Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Send COVID19 protocol violators on community service to Infectious disease hospital Yaba - Nigerian medical doctor advices Lagos state government
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian medical doctor has suggested to the Lagos state government that all persons arrested for violating the COVID19 protocols in the state be sent on community service to the Infectious Disease Hospitals. Dr. Bella Nifemi gave the advice after ...

2 hours ago
