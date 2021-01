Linda Ikeji Blog - The funeral of Prince Nuhu Hamman-Gabdo Gashaka, his wife, Hadiza, their children Ummee, Ayman, Fiddausi, Abdallah and niece, Zainab Mustapha, were held in Nasarawa on Sunday morning, January 10. .The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) staff and ...



News Credibility Score: 99%