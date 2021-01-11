Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kano Pillars FC declares player Sunday Chinedu missing
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigeria Professional Football League side, Kano Pillars FC of Kano has declared one of its players, Sunday Chinedu missing.

51 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info