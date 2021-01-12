Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Two Nigerian nationals with expired visas deported from India
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Two of the ten Nigerian nationals arrested for not having valid visas and overstaying illegally in India, have been deported, Delhi police said on Monday, January 11, 2021.

1 hour ago
