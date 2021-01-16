Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
Daily Post
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
Sahara Reporters
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Financial Watch
13
Daily Times
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
Buhari mourns Sultan of Sokoto’s brother
The Punch
- Olalekan Adetayo, AbujaThe President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Friday, mourned the death of the Sokoto State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Abdulkadir Abubakar, who was also t...
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
News Diary Online:
Buhari condoles with Sultan of Sokoto over brother’s death
Daily Nigerian:
Buhari condoles with Sultan over brother’s death
Naija News:
Abdulkadir Abubakar Is Dead, Buhari Mourns
More Picks
1
Anthony Joshua Flaunts His Lethal Left Hook Meant For Tyson Fury (Video) -
Gist Lovers,
3 hours ago
2
Stakeholders list AfCFTA gains in agricbusiness despite $73b infrastructure gap -
The Guardian,
4 hours ago
3
Death by prescription: How doctors’ sloppy handwriting causes avoidable drug dispensing errors -
The Punch,
5 hours ago
4
OLAWALE OKUNNIYI: How we made world title fight happen in Nigeria, 57 years after -
The Nation,
8 hours ago
5
Why I tweeted about Ajimobi’s death before family’s confirmation –Soyombo -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
6
COVID-19 Nigeria – 108,943 confirmed cases and 1420 deaths as of 16th January 2021 -
The Info Stride,
9 hours ago
7
Obiano imposes curfew as his community, Aguleri, two others fight over land -
Global Upfront,
12 hours ago
8
Two feared dead, vehicles burnt in Anambra communal clash -
The Punch,
6 hours ago
9
Gymnastics Instructor Counsels Nigerians On Regular Exercise -
Independent,
14 hours ago
10
VIDEO: Laycon, Timi Dakolo thrill guests at Dimeji Bankole's wedding -
The Cable,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...