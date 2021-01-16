Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How I Set My Boyfriend Ablaze, 17-Year-Old Prospective Law Student Explains
Society Reel News  - A prospective Law student of Benue State University identified as Esther Alex explains how she set her boyfriend, Chidinma, ablaze for forcefully having sex with him.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Nigerians react as teenager confesses to setting boyfriend ablaze The Punch:
Nigerians react as teenager confesses to setting boyfriend ablaze
17-year-old Benue girl explains why she killed boyfriend Laila Blog:
17-year-old Benue girl explains why she killed boyfriend
Salone:
WOW !!!: “I Aborted For Him 3 Times” – 17-year-old Girl, Alex Esther Who Burnt Her Boyfriend Speaks


   More Picks
1 Anthony Joshua Flaunts His Lethal Left Hook Meant For Tyson Fury (Video) - Gist Lovers, 3 hours ago
2 Stakeholders list AfCFTA gains in agricbusiness despite $73b infrastructure gap - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
3 Death by prescription: How doctors’ sloppy handwriting causes avoidable drug dispensing errors - The Punch, 5 hours ago
4 OLAWALE OKUNNIYI: How we made world title fight happen in Nigeria, 57 years after - The Nation, 8 hours ago
5 Why I tweeted about Ajimobi’s death before family’s confirmation –Soyombo - The Punch, 8 hours ago
6 COVID-19 Nigeria – 108,943 confirmed cases and 1420 deaths as of 16th January 2021 - The Info Stride, 9 hours ago
7 Obiano imposes curfew as his community, Aguleri, two others fight over land - Global Upfront, 12 hours ago
8 Two feared dead, vehicles burnt in Anambra communal clash - The Punch, 6 hours ago
9 Gymnastics Instructor Counsels Nigerians On Regular Exercise - Independent, 14 hours ago
10 VIDEO: Laycon, Timi Dakolo thrill guests at Dimeji Bankole's wedding - The Cable, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info