News at a Glance

#BNMovieFeature: Let’s Take You Back in Time with the 1998 Nollywood Classic “Suicide Mission” Bella Naija - The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is starting the year 2021 with a bang, after we successfully delivered loads of entertaining movies in 2020 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!) In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for ...



News Credibility Score: 81%



