Death toll from earthquake in Indonesia reaches 42
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The death toll arising from the 6.2 magnitude earthquake which rocked Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island, trapping dozens and injuring over 600 people in the process has risen from 34 to 42.

23 hours ago
Powerful Earthquake In Indonesia Kills 35 Independent:
Powerful Earthquake In Indonesia Kills 35


