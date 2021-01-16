Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


New Video: Mackgee – Keep Exercising
News photo Bella Naija  - Mackgee has premiered the official video for his song “Keep Exercising“. “Keep Exercising” is a Hip-hop track written by Mackgee and produced by Guybeats.  The song covers topics from 2020 which includes the coronavirus pandemic #BlackLivesMatter and ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 Anthony Joshua Flaunts His Lethal Left Hook Meant For Tyson Fury (Video) - Gist Lovers, 3 hours ago
2 Stakeholders list AfCFTA gains in agricbusiness despite $73b infrastructure gap - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
3 Death by prescription: How doctors’ sloppy handwriting causes avoidable drug dispensing errors - The Punch, 5 hours ago
4 OLAWALE OKUNNIYI: How we made world title fight happen in Nigeria, 57 years after - The Nation, 8 hours ago
5 Why I tweeted about Ajimobi’s death before family’s confirmation –Soyombo - The Punch, 8 hours ago
6 COVID-19 Nigeria – 108,943 confirmed cases and 1420 deaths as of 16th January 2021 - The Info Stride, 9 hours ago
7 Obiano imposes curfew as his community, Aguleri, two others fight over land - Global Upfront, 12 hours ago
8 Two feared dead, vehicles burnt in Anambra communal clash - The Punch, 6 hours ago
9 Gymnastics Instructor Counsels Nigerians On Regular Exercise - Independent, 14 hours ago
10 VIDEO: Laycon, Timi Dakolo thrill guests at Dimeji Bankole's wedding - The Cable, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info