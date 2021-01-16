Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BREAKING NEWS!! NCDC Yet To Detect New Coronavirus Strain In Nigeria (See Details)
News photo Naija Loaded  - Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) registered 1,867 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 107,345. he NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday. It noted that eight people also died from ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Argentina detects first case of UK virus strain The Punch:
Argentina detects first case of UK virus strain


   More Picks
1 Anthony Joshua Flaunts His Lethal Left Hook Meant For Tyson Fury (Video) - Gist Lovers, 3 hours ago
2 Stakeholders list AfCFTA gains in agricbusiness despite $73b infrastructure gap - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
3 Death by prescription: How doctors’ sloppy handwriting causes avoidable drug dispensing errors - The Punch, 5 hours ago
4 OLAWALE OKUNNIYI: How we made world title fight happen in Nigeria, 57 years after - The Nation, 8 hours ago
5 Why I tweeted about Ajimobi’s death before family’s confirmation –Soyombo - The Punch, 8 hours ago
6 COVID-19 Nigeria – 108,943 confirmed cases and 1420 deaths as of 16th January 2021 - The Info Stride, 9 hours ago
7 Obiano imposes curfew as his community, Aguleri, two others fight over land - Global Upfront, 12 hours ago
8 Two feared dead, vehicles burnt in Anambra communal clash - The Punch, 6 hours ago
9 Gymnastics Instructor Counsels Nigerians On Regular Exercise - Independent, 14 hours ago
10 VIDEO: Laycon, Timi Dakolo thrill guests at Dimeji Bankole's wedding - The Cable, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info