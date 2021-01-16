News at a Glance

FCT Minister commends Buhari’s efforts in tackling unemployment

The post FCT Minister commends Buhari’s efforts in tackling ... News Diary Online - The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating the Extended Special Public Works Programme aimed at [...]The post FCT Minister commends Buhari’s efforts in tackling ...



News Credibility Score: 99%



