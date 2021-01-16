Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tik Tok user claims Nigerian married women are the highest cheaters in the world at 62% (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Tiktok video has gone viral after a user listed eight countries and named Nigerian married women as the highest cheaters in the world.In the video the man mentions eight different countries with the highest fate of women cheating on their husband.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info