Obiano imposes curfew as his community, Aguleri, two others fight over land
News photo Global Upfront  - Army, Police deployed as one dead, many injured



The unending land disputes in parts of the South East reared its head as the timely intervention of Anambra State Police Command and troops of the Nigerian Army foiled another ...

12 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Obiano imposes curfew on Anambra communities over violence Ripples Nigeria:
Obiano imposes curfew on Anambra communities over violence
Aguleri/Umuleri crisis: Obiano imposes 3-day curfew TVC News:
Aguleri/Umuleri crisis: Obiano imposes 3-day curfew
Police Quell Aguleri, Umueri Renewed Crisis In Anambra —Official Independent:
Police Quell Aguleri, Umueri Renewed Crisis In Anambra —Official
Obiano Imposes 3-Day Curfew In Umuleri, Aguleri iExclusive News:
Obiano Imposes 3-Day Curfew In Umuleri, Aguleri
Obiano imposes curfew over Aguleri-Umueri crisis Within Nigeria:
Obiano imposes curfew over Aguleri-Umueri crisis


