News at a Glance

Georgina Onuoha shares epic throwback video from Nollywood movie scene, advises followers Within Nigeria - Georgina Onuoha, Veteran Nollywood actress, took to her timeline to share a message with her followers. The U.S. based actress who is a native of Anambra State, South Eastern Nigeria, joined the Nigeria movie industry in 1990 at the age of 10.



News Credibility Score: 21%