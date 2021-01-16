News at a Glance

OLAWALE OKUNNIYI: How we made world title fight happen in Nigeria, 57 years after The Nation - After recording a huge success organizing a World Boxing Federation (WBF) sanctioned Super Featherweight world title bouts in Nigeria on 27th December 2020 at Ilaji Sports Resort, Ibadan where 23 year old Nigerian pugilist Ridwan ‘Scorpion’ Oyekola ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



