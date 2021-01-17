Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian man arrested in Trinidad and Tobago for attempting to traffic cocaine into Thailand and India
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 40-year-old Nigerian national has been arrested by police in Trinidad and Tobago for allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine into Thailand and India.A statement by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service said that on January 13th, 2021, at around 2.15 ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info