Pregnant Nigerian lady allegedly marries an old man after man who got her pregnant absconded (photos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Photos making rounds online claim a pregnant Nigerian lady got married to an old man traditionally after the man who got her pregnant absconded. According to @TheOliviaLife it is one of the practices she is fighting against in her community.

14 hours ago
