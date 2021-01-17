Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


The North is now the worst place on Earth to live in - Reno Omokri says as he tackles Northerners against Bishop Kukah's Christmas Day message
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Reno Omokri has continued to tackle Nigerians from Northern Nigeria kicking against the Christmas day message of the archbishop of the Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah. Using the photo collage above which shows actress Rahma Sadau in a backless ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info